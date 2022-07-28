Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,719 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,477,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,926,512,000 after purchasing an additional 299,165 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,993,623,000 after purchasing an additional 50,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,320,858,000 after purchasing an additional 209,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,002,180,000 after purchasing an additional 385,522 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $225.74 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Macquarie raised their target price on Netflix from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.92.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

