Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Receives $74.27 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.17.

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 83,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMY opened at $74.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $159.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.48 and a 200-day moving average of $72.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

