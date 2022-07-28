Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Holdings Reduced by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,257 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $19,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 206.2% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 726.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 11,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:BMY opened at $74.81 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.60%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

