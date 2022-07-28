Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.44-$7.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.00 billion-$46.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.24 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a maintains rating and set a $61.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,152,116. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $159.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.48 and a 200-day moving average of $72.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,777.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,657,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,641,110 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 161.7% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,295,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,497 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,257,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 150.1% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 525,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,397,000 after buying an additional 315,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 69.2% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 679,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,591,000 after purchasing an additional 277,784 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

