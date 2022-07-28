Brokerages Set ITV plc (LON:ITV) Target Price at GBX 114

Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 114 ($1.37).

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 95 ($1.14) to GBX 85 ($1.02) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 64 ($0.77) to GBX 66 ($0.80) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.05) price target on shares of ITV in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

LON:ITV opened at GBX 71.42 ($0.86) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 68.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 84.42. The company has a market cap of £2.87 billion and a PE ratio of 793.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76. ITV has a 12 month low of GBX 62.04 ($0.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 127.19 ($1.53).

In related news, insider Mary Harris purchased 3,943 shares of ITV stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £2,602.38 ($3,135.40). In other ITV news, insider Mary Harris acquired 3,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £2,602.38 ($3,135.40). Also, insider Andrew Cosslett bought 301,889 shares of ITV stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £208,303.41 ($250,967.96).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

