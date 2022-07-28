Bunge (NYSE:BG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27), Briefing.com reports. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Bunge’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Bunge updated its FY22 guidance to at least $12.00 EPS.

Bunge Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Bunge stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.76. The company had a trading volume of 75,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,206. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62. Bunge has a fifty-two week low of $73.15 and a fifty-two week high of $128.40.

Bunge Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 16.60%.

In other Bunge news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $5,135,696.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BG. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter worth $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Bunge by 1,628.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter worth $156,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BG shares. Bank of America raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Bunge from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

