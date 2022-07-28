C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Issues Earnings Results

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.79, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of CHRW stock traded up $7.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.76. 70,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,613. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.34 and its 200-day moving average is $102.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $115.99.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

CHRW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “maintains” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.05.

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $3,086,781.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,835.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $412,732.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,609. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $3,086,781.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,835.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,679 shares of company stock worth $7,167,699. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

