C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Raised to $123.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $117.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CHRW. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.10.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 6.8 %

CHRW stock traded up $6.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.05. The company had a trading volume of 145,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $115.99.

Insider Activity

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $467,174.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,795,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $467,174.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,795,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $3,086,781.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,835.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,679 shares of company stock worth $7,167,699. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.