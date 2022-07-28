California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,469,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 114,717 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $285,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $183.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.48. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.35 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $125.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.69.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

