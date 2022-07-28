California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 15,442 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,442 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of BlackRock worth $224,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $643.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $575.60 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $625.79 and a 200 day moving average of $696.68.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $794.08.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

