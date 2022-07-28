Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Camden National had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Camden National Price Performance

Camden National stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.27. 610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,807. The company has a market capitalization of $663.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Camden National has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $52.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.71.

Camden National Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Camden National’s payout ratio is 37.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden National

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camden National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Camden National by 36.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Camden National by 20.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Camden National by 1.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden National by 20.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Camden National by 18.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

Recommended Stories

