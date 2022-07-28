Capital Advisors Inc. OK Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,606 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.1% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $41,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $2.19 on Thursday, reaching $97.53. The company had a trading volume of 106,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,000,615. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.63 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.07.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

