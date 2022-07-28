Capital Advisors Inc. OK Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,835 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned about 0.07% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $30,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 232,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,078,000 after acquiring an additional 12,869 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $501,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 323,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,082 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,586. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.63 and a 1-year high of $115.66.

