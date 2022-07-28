Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $18.66 Million Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Generac were worth $18,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. American National Bank raised its position in Generac by 59.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

GNRC stock traded up $7.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $252.32. 32,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,575. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $235.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.20. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.94 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.19. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Generac’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,900,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GNRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $455.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.67.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

