Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $37.83 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK trimmed its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,862 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Kroger were worth $37,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Kroger by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Kroger by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

Kroger Stock Up 0.2 %

KR traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $46.01. 116,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,078,315. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.02 and its 200-day moving average is $51.08. The company has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.97%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

