Capital Advisors Inc. OK Increases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 327,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.5% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $53,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 140.6% during the first quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 25,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3.9% in the first quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 26.6% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AbbVie Stock Down 0.7 %

Several brokerages have commented on ABBV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.13.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.07. The stock had a trading volume of 191,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,073,860. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.72 and its 200-day moving average is $149.79. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $265.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 80.92%.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.