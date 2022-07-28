Capital Advisors Inc. OK Trims Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,714 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. TRH Financial LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 23.2% in the first quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 73,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,710,000 after buying an additional 13,864 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $110.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,557,696. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $101.24 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.80.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,457 shares of company stock worth $8,640,936 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

