Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Receives Maintains Rating from Barclays

COF has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer downgraded Capital One Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.60.

Shares of COF traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.67. 69,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,391,975. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.20. The company has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $98.54 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,364,009.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,926,705.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,066 shares of company stock worth $3,179,826. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 192,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 89,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 105.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 15.5% during the second quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

