Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2022

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDLGet Rating)’s stock price rose 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 229,140 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 274,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Down 4.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDLGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardiol Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $5,833,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 2,240.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 113,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 108,228 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 139.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 73,512 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 66.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 14,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 32.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,388,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 343,631 shares during the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.