Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 229,140 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 274,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Down 4.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRDL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $5,833,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 2,240.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 113,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 108,228 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 139.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 73,512 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 66.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 14,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 32.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,388,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 343,631 shares during the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis.

