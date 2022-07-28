CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered CareCloud from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.50.

CareCloud Stock Performance

Shares of MTBC stock opened at $4.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.54. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareCloud

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:MTBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $35.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.62 million. CareCloud had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CareCloud will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTBC. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 3.7% during the first quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 700,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 5.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,778 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 11.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 24.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

