CCLA Investment Management Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,426 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,563 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 2.3% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. CCLA Investment Management Ltd owned 0.06% of Adobe worth $128,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Adobe by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $394.46. 28,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $391.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.85. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

