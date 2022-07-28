CCLA Investment Management Ltd Purchases 31,469 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 302,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,469 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for about 2.2% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $124,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 7,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Raymond James cut their target price on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.57.

Shares of SPGI traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $364.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,084. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.87 and a 1-year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

