CCLA Investment Management Ltd Raises Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 88.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 903,295 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424,110 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $82,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,721 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 110.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,538 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,354,132,000 after buying an additional 831,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.76.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.39. 69,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,900,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $123.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

