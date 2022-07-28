CCLA Investment Management Ltd Sells 3,575 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 1.7% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $93,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Broadcom by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO traded down $5.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $522.40. 19,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,844,317. The firm has a market cap of $210.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $519.11 and its 200 day moving average is $564.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $462.66 and a one year high of $677.76.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

