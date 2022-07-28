CCLA Investment Management Ltd Trims Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.7% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $93,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO traded down $5.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $522.40. 19,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $519.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $564.34. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $462.66 and a 1-year high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.31%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Bank of America decreased their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $680.46.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

