Cerillion (LON:CER) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,090.00

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,090 ($13.13) and last traded at GBX 1,090 ($13.13), with a volume of 13584 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,050 ($12.65).
Cerillion Stock Up 3.8 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 917.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 819.04. The firm has a market cap of £321.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,750.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.19, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.27.
Cerillion Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.34%. Cerillion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.
About Cerillion
Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end CRM and billing solution for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a cloud billing SaaS application for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.
