Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Trading Up 6.7%

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $181.99 and last traded at $180.77. Approximately 2,014 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 553,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries ( NASDAQ:GTLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Chart Industries had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.