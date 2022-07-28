Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Issues Earnings Results

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.27), Briefing.com reports. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $832.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

CAKE stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.32. 53,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,134. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 66,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 22,844 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth about $10,360,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,721,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,498,000 after acquiring an additional 65,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

