China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CGA stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. China Green Agriculture has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $12.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.06.

Get China Green Agriculture alerts:

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 1st. The basic materials company reported ($3.60) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.14 million during the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 70.14% and a negative net margin of 54.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Green Agriculture

About China Green Agriculture

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Green Agriculture stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in China Green Agriculture, Inc. ( NYSE:CGA Get Rating ) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.22% of China Green Agriculture worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales VIEs. Its fertilizer products comprise humic acid-based compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers, as well as develops, produces, and distributes agricultural products, such as fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.