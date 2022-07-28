China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CJJD opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.27. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $11.79.

Get China Jo-Jo Drugstores alerts:

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.