China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CJJD opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.27. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $11.79.
About China Jo-Jo Drugstores
