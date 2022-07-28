Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26, Fidelity Earnings reports. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.46 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG traded up $28.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,538.21. The stock had a trading volume of 19,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,156. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,320.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,428.79. The firm has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $1,958.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMG. TheStreet upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,830.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,505.00 to $1,503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,817.00.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 72 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 234.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 77 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 86 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

