Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Up 12.2%

Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) traded up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.39 and last traded at $39.17. 4,660 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 151,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Cimpress from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Cimpress Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($1.92). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $657.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Cimpress during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cimpress by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cimpress by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Cimpress by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

