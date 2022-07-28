Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 210.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,636,000 after acquiring an additional 343,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,759,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,003,403,000 after acquiring an additional 186,138 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 223,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,501,000 after buying an additional 102,824 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $11,379,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 572.4% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 101,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after buying an additional 86,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $113.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.68. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $108.65 and a 1 year high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.40). Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,474.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at $5,249,989.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.