Citigroup Cuts NU (NYSE:NU) Price Target to $7.00

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NU. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on NU in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. New Street Research raised shares of NU from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.27.

Shares of NU opened at $4.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NU has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $877.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NU will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,454,230,000. Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $795,260,000. Ribbit Capital GP III Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth $682,018,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth $401,393,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth $416,567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

