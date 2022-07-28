Citigroup Cuts NU (NYSE:NU) Price Target to $7.00

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NU. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on NU in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. New Street Research raised shares of NU from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.27.
NU Price Performance
Shares of NU opened at $4.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NU has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24.
Institutional Trading of NU
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,454,230,000. Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $795,260,000. Ribbit Capital GP III Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth $682,018,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth $401,393,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth $416,567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.
NU Company Profile
Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.