Citigroup Cuts United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target to $56.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $71.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on UAL. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $86.50 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $86.50 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lowered shares of United Airlines from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Airlines from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Shares of UAL opened at $36.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.32. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.76.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $12.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.91) EPS. Analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.84 per share, with a total value of $896,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.84 per share, with a total value of $896,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $464,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at $938,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,910,500. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAL. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in United Airlines by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in United Airlines by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 32,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

