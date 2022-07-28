ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,700 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 65,512,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,886,000 after buying an additional 7,753,476 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Infosys by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,971,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,619,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841,879 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Infosys by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,180,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,794,000 after purchasing an additional 53,906 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Infosys by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,626,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Infosys by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,561,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.42% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently commented on INFY shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Infosys to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. HSBC upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.
Infosys Stock Up 4.5 %
Infosys Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.171 per share. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s payout ratio is 49.28%.
About Infosys
Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Infosys (INFY)
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Portfolio Management in Market Downturns
- Can These Two Airline Stocks Overcome Gravity And Fly Higher?
- Shopify Stock Rallies Despite Quarterly Loss
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.