ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $4.22 Million Stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Gildan Activewear worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the first quarter worth $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 100.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

GIL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$64.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

NYSE GIL opened at $27.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $43.63.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.81 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.30%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

