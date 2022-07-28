ClariVest Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 246.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,720 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,205,000 after buying an additional 32,871 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,893,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 321.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 9,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth about $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

FNV stock opened at $126.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.16 and a 200 day moving average of $144.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.67. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $122.38 and a 52 week high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $338.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.27 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 55.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.82%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FNV shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

