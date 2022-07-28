CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Issues Earnings Results

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:CME traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $198.37. The company had a trading volume of 40,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,194. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CME. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in CME Group by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in CME Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CME. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $258.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.27.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

