CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Given “Assumes” Rating at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reiterated their assumes rating on shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CNX. MKM Partners reissued a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CNX Resources to $23.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of CNX Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.88.

Shares of CNX stock traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.26. 210,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,907,414. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of ($913.10) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 293.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNX Resources will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 28,913.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CNX Resources by 30.8% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

