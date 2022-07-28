CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Price Target Cut to $31.00

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to $31.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 74.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on CNX Resources to $23.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank restated an “assumes” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources Price Performance

CNX stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 481,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,414. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.37. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $24.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNX Resources

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of ($913.10) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 293.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 28,913.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.