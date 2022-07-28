CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Rating Reiterated by Scotiabank

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “assumes” rating reiterated by Scotiabank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CNX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

CNX Resources Price Performance

Shares of CNX traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.26. 208,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,907,414. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average is $18.55.

Institutional Trading of CNX Resources

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of ($913.10) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.43 million. The company’s revenue was down 293.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNX Resources will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 197,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 30.8% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 4.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 8.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

