Cognizant Technology Solutions’ (CTSH) “Maintains” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $3.85 on Tuesday, hitting $66.45. The stock had a trading volume of 117,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,290. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $63.26 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.96. The stock has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $453,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

