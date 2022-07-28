Cognizant Technology Solutions’ (CTSH) “Maintains” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.79.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 5.5 %
NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $3.85 on Tuesday, hitting $66.45. The stock had a trading volume of 117,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,290. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $63.26 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.96. The stock has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions
In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $453,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.
About Cognizant Technology Solutions
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)
- Should High Yield Altria Be In Your Portfolio?
- Is Keurig-Dr. Pepper A Value Worth Buying?
- C3.AI Stock is a Bargain Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Game Changer
- Did The FOMC Put A Bottom In The S&P 500?
- Two High Yield ETF That Can Substitute For Index Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.