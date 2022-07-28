Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,590,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,051 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 0.6% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Comcast were worth $542,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.22.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $3.77 on Thursday, reaching $39.60. 978,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,094,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

