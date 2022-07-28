Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of FIX traded up $5.96 on Thursday, hitting $98.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,716. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.49. Comfort Systems USA has a fifty-two week low of $67.91 and a fifty-two week high of $103.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $170,274.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,114.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Further Reading

