Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Director Buys $344,350.00 in Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.87 per share, for a total transaction of $344,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,779.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Commerce Bancshares Price Performance
CBSH stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.13. The stock had a trading volume of 14,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,299. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.81. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.81 and a 12-month high of $74.72.
Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $371.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on CBSH. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.
About Commerce Bancshares
Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.
