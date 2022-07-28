Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Director Buys $344,350.00 in Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.87 per share, for a total transaction of $344,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,779.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

CBSH stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.13. The stock had a trading volume of 14,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,299. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.81. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.81 and a 12-month high of $74.72.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $371.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 243,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,764,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 180,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,415,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 783.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CBSH. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

