Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $26,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $878,654,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,526,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,435 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $148,957,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,491,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,418 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mondelez International

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $63.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.75. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

