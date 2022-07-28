CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 364,960 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 2,807,240 shares.The stock last traded at $8.64 and had previously closed at $8.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of CommScope from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CommScope has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

CommScope Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.79.

Insider Transactions at CommScope

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 235.45%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. CommScope’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CommScope news, CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 59,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $499,791.18. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,212,302 shares in the company, valued at $10,110,598.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen acquired 17,887 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $145,063.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,217.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 59,927 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $499,791.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,212,302 shares in the company, valued at $10,110,598.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 87,814 shares of company stock valued at $714,555. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CommScope

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in CommScope by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 30,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in CommScope by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 290,147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 113,565 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in CommScope by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,172,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,981,000 after acquiring an additional 69,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,602,954 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,697,000 after acquiring an additional 420,354 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

