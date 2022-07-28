Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) PT Lowered to €36.00

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €44.00 ($44.90) to €36.00 ($36.73) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MGDDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €110.00 ($112.24) to €27.50 ($28.06) in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €170.00 ($173.47) to €40.00 ($40.82) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Stock Down 4.6 %

OTCMKTS:MGDDY traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.45. The company had a trading volume of 328,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.12. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $22.23.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

