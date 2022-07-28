Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Conformis Stock Down 5.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ CFMS opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52. Conformis has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.96. The firm has a market cap of $47.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.47.
Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Conformis had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $15.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts predict that Conformis will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Conformis
Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.
