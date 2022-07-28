Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CFMS opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52. Conformis has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.96. The firm has a market cap of $47.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.47.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Conformis had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $15.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts predict that Conformis will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Conformis by 2,932.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 14,768,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,245,000 after buying an additional 14,281,841 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conformis by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 20,030,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,054 shares in the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Conformis by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 4,644,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 477,900 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conformis by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,033,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 352,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Conformis by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,038,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 294,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

